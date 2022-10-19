ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador is forecasting that it will end the fiscal year with a surplus for the first time in 10 years.
The province released a fall economic update today projecting a surplus of $479 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year — in sharp contrast to the $351-million deficit originally predicted in the budget.
Finance Minister Siobhan Coady is projecting higher-than-forecasted revenues of about $1.3 billion.
That number includes higher-than-expected revenues totalling about $400 million from the oil sector.
Officials say Newfoundland and Labrador hasn't recorded a surplus since the 2011-12 fiscal year.
The province's net debt — estimated to be about $16 billion — is down more than $1 billion compared to what was projected in the budget.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.
