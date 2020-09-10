ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The Newfoundland and Labrador government will table its 2020 budget on Sept. 30.
The date for the province's first budget under newly-installed premier Andrew Furey was announced today by Finance Minister Siobhan Coady at the Confederation Building in St. John's.
The province announced in July it was projecting a $2.1-billion deficit for the current fiscal year.
That's the second-largest deficit in the province's history and $1.35 billion more than last year's shortfall.
Former finance minister Tom Osborne said at the time that the shortfall was due to a $720-million jump in spending and massive revenue losses in the offshore oil sector.
Meanwhile, Husky Energy announced Wednesday that it was re-evaluating its plans for $2.2-billion offshore project in the White Rose field.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.