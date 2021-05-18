CHARLOTTETOWN - The premier of Prince Edward Island says while no date has been set to reopen the Atlantic travel bubble, his province will begin processing visitor applications on June 8.
Dennis King said today anyone wishing to travel to the province will require preapproval and a plan to isolate for 14 days upon arrival. The Island is currently closed to non-essential travel.
It's still unclear when the Atlantic travel bubble will reopen, inside which residents of the region can cross provincial boundaries without having to isolate.
King says travellers will need a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arriving and they will be tested again once they get to the province.
Health officials on the Island are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today. The travel-related cases involve a person in their 20s and someone in their 40s.
Prince Edward Island has 10 active reported cases of COVID-19 and has reported a total of 194 infections and no deaths linked to the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.
