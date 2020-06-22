HALIFAX - Health officials in Nova Scotia are attributing an additional death to COVID-19, along with reporting no active cases of the novel coronavirus.
Officials say a man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions died several weeks ago in the province's central zone.
The death had been under investigation to determine if COVID-19 was a factor.
The man's death brings the total number of deaths since the outbreak to 63.
Nova Scotia's last new case of the infection was identified on June 9.
There have been a total of 1,061 confirmed cases, and 998 are now resolved.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.
