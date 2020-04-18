HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's government says it is working with a Halifax nursing home on an emergency response plan to contain a COVID-19 outbreak as three deaths were reported at the facility. A government news release says the deaths at the Northwood long-term care home occurred on Friday. More than 50 residents and 33 staff had tested positive for the virus as of Friday morning, according to the nursing home, where administrators have acknowledged staff shortages due to the outbreak. Nova Scotia confirmed 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 646 as numbers climbed in the province's long-term care homes. As of Friday, 67 residents and 48 staff had tested positive for the virus across eight licensed long-term care homes, according to the government release.
Seven people have died from COVID-19 in the province while 184 people have recovered. Premier Stephen McNeil says the virus entering long-term care homes was his greatest fear, adding that his government is working with Northwood on an emergency plan to protect residents. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2020.
