HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is easing some public health restrictions around COVID-19, but existing directives around physical distancing and social gatherings will remain in place.
Under the changes, which take effect immediately, hiking trails and provincial and municipal parks can reopen, but playground equipment will continue to be off-limits.
Garden centres, nurseries and similar businesses can open, and while driving ranges can open, golf courses will remain closed.
Sport fishing is permitted and people can attend boating, yacht or sailing clubs for the purpose of preparing boats for use.
Residents can also visit their cottages, but use is restricted to one household unit at a time, and campgrounds are still closed.
Drive-in religious services will be allowed, as long as people stay in their cars, they are parked two metres apart and there are no physical interactions between people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2020.
