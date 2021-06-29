HALIFAX - Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin is expected to announce on Tuesday the province will move into Phase 3 of the government's five-step reopening plan, which eases numerous health orders, including on travel, restaurants and spas.
Rankin has confirmed Phase 3 will include reopening the province's boundaries to travellers from the rest of Canada, beginning Wednesday. "We will be open to the rest of the country with modifications to their isolation requirements," the premier said during an interview Monday.
He said the steady progression of the reopening plan, which began June 2, is reason for optimism. "We need to continue to be safe and get tested and get vaccinated," Rankin said. "But it's time to turn a corner and get our economy moving again."
Beginning Wednesday, travellers from outside Atlantic Canada will have to complete a check-in form and will be subject to isolation requirements based on their vaccination status and test results. Those who are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their arrival in Nova Scotia won't have to self-isolate, while people with one dose will have to quarantine for seven days and will need two negative test results during that time.
Travellers who haven't had a shot will have to self-isolate for 14 days and will be subject to testing at the beginning and end of that period.
Also starting Wednesday, people from New Brunswick will be able to enter Nova Scotia without restrictions, joining travellers from the rest of Atlantic Canada who were welcomed back to the province last Wednesday.
Nova Scotia had originally stipulated that travellers from New Brunswick would need to self-isolate upon arrival because that province had opened to the rest of Canada earlier than its Atlantic counterparts. But Rankin changed the policy following protests last week on the Trans-Canada Highway at the boundary with New Brunswick that led to a daylong blockade.
Under Phase 3, businesses such as hair salons, barber shops and spas will be allowed to offer walk-in service, and retail stores will be allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity, up from 50 per cent. Fully vaccinated long-term care residents will be allowed to welcome visitors in designated areas, and social distancing won't be required for outdoor visits. Residents who are not fully vaccinated will also be permitted to visit outdoor public spaces, such as parks.
Restaurants will get one hour more of in-person dining, until 12 a.m., and they must close by 1 a.m., although they can continue to offer takeout, delivery and drive-thru service after closing.
Indoor social gatherings will be expanded to members of a household plus an additional 10 people, who won't need to wear masks or socially distance, and outdoor gathering limits will remain at 25 people.
Meanwhile, health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday in the province's eastern health zone, which includes Cape Breton. Nova Scotia has 51 active reported cases and two people in hospital with the disease.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2021.
