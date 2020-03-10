HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia Health Authority has opened eight dedicated COVID-19 assessment centres across the province.
There are currently no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, however the health authority says the centres will support efforts to identify and contain the illness if and when it arrives.
Officials say the dedicated centres are intended to help relieve current pressures in emergency departments, while also decreasing the possibility of transmission among the public.
The government is urging Nova Scotians not to go to an assessment centre unless they are referred there by the province's 811 health line.
The health authority says people who are directed to an assessment centre will be given a physical exam on site, and based on those results a swab test will be given to patients for whom it is deemed appropriate.
The initial locations for the assessment centres are the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater, Yarmouth Regional Hospital, Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, East Side Collaborative Practice in New Glasgow, Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, and Cobequid Community Health Centre in Lower Sackville.
Tuesday's announcement is the latest as provincial health officials ramp up their preparation for the eventual arrival of the novel coronavirus in the province.
On Monday, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said people who have travelled outside the country in the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into nursing homes.
Strang said the goal is to protect older people, who are most at risk from severe illnesses such as COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.
