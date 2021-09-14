HALIFAX - Nova Scotia reported 66 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as health officials were expected to announce whether the province will move into the final phase of the government's recovery plan.
Officials said 61 of the new cases are in the northern zone, with two related to travel and 59 involving close contacts of previously reported infections. They said there is a large cluster of cases in the region involving a group of people who are largely unvaccinated.
The five remaining cases are in the Halifax area, where officials say there are signs of community spread among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.
The province reported a total of 173 active cases, including four people who are in hospital COVID-19 units.
Meanwhile, officials were expected to announce whether the province will move to Phase 5 on Wednesday, which would lift most pandemic-related public health measures if 75 per cent of all Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, however, about 72.5 per cent of the population had been fully vaccinated, and Premier Tim Houston has said the 75 per cent target is "very firm."
The last phase would see the removal of most of the public health measures that have been in place since the onset of the pandemic, such as indoor masking and gathering limits.
The move to the final recovery phase would also see the closure of rapid testing sites as the focus shifts to symptomatic testing and an asymptomatic workplace testing program, which currently includes about 300 employers.
However, Liberal Leader Iain Rankin called for the rapid testing sites to be kept open in a news release on Monday, saying they were part of the province's success in "limiting the size and duration of the third wave" of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the NDP called for rapid tests to be made available in all of the province's schools to allow easy access to testing as restrictions are lifted.
"Providing tests in school for students, staff, and parents to pick up would provide another layer of protection as we navigate the fall and winter cold and flu season," Suzy Hansen, the party's education critic, said in a news release Tuesday.
Officials have said that masks are to be worn in schools until Sept. 20.
Last week the province also announced that as of Oct. 4 it would also implement a "proof of vaccination policy'' to allow residents to participate in non-essential activities.
Under the policy people 12 and older will have to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to go to restaurants, gyms, theatres, concerts and sporting events.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021.
