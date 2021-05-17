HALIFAX - Nova Scotia opened vaccine appointments to people 30 and older on Monday as health officials reported 91 new cases of COVID-19.
About 64,300 Nova Scotians in the 30-to-34 age group are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
The province had opened vaccine appointments to people as young as 35 on Friday. Nova Scotia's vaccine rollout expands access in descending order of five-year age groups as supply becomes available.
In a news release, the province said it had administered 430,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, with 39,235 people having received their booster shot.
Monday's case count included 66 cases identified in the Halifax area, 17 in the province's eastern zone, five in northern zone and three in the western region. The province has 1,435 known active cases of COVID-19, with 95 people in hospital, including 21 in intensive care.
Health officials also said that two additional patients in a unit at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been transferred to the hospital's COVID-19 unit.
Other patients in the unit tested negative and are being closely monitored as testing is being carried out on staff and doctors who have worked in the unit, officials said.
Nova Scotia reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 86 on Saturday. Saturday's case count was the first time since May 1 that the province's daily reported figure dipped below 100.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021.
