HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 today, virtually all of them in the area that includes Halifax.
The province now has 1,591 active cases, with 64 people in hospital, including 10 in intensive care.
Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, issued a brief statement urging residents to stick close to home.
Meanwhile, the Nova Scotia government says people aged 40 and older can now book appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
This group had been able to book appointments only for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine since April 30.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now available by appointment at clinics across the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.
