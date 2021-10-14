HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia government reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and announced it would make booster shots available to vulnerable people or for residents who need one to travel.
Twenty-three new cases were identified in the central zone of the province, which includes Halifax, and where health officials said community spread is continuing among unvaccinated people between the ages of 20 and 40. Two new cases were reported in the western zone and one in the eastern zone.
Five more schools in the Halifax area have been notified of COVID-19 exposures, officials added.
Nova Scotia has 198 active reported cases of COVID-19 and 12 people in hospital with the disease, including two in intensive care. More than 740,000 Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the government said Thursday that residents who are moderately to severely immunocompromised will be able to book a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting Oct. 19.
Additional doses will also be made available to people who need one to meet entry requirements in counties that don't accept travellers who have been vaccinated with different vaccines.
People going through active cancer treatments, who are infected with HIV or who are taking immunosuppressive medications are among those who may be eligible for a third dose, the government said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
