HALIFAX - The number of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia has jumped to more than 500 with 43 new cases identified by provincial health officials.
The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 517.
The province has had three deaths, the third confirmed late Monday by a long-term care home in Dartmouth.
In a statement, the Gem Health Care Group said the death occurred at the Admiral Long Term Care Centre in Dartmouth.
Earlier, provincial health officials had said the man was in his 80s and was from the Halifax area.
To date, Gem says 10 staff and two residents have been exposed to the virus. All staff who have tested positive are at home in self-isolation and the second resident who tested positive is also in isolation.
The company said all non-essential visits and services have been suspended at the home and there are now additional screening measures for staff.
The company said all staff are now wearing surgical masks at its facilities, a step mandated by the province on Monday.
Premier Stephen McNeil said Monday that masks were being distributed to all front-line workers.
McNeil said the surgical masks would be worn by workers in long-term care homes, residential and continuing care facilities, as well as all homecare workers.
He said there are currently enough masks in stock and added the province had already received 300,000 through the national procurement program.
The step came after the Northwood facility in Halifax reported that 16 residents had tested positive — a number doubled since Sunday's reported total, with cases spread throughout the large complex that houses 585 residents.
Last week, the province announced its first two deaths, including a woman in her 70s who died April 6 and a woman in her 90s who died April 8.
Both died at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020.
