HALIFAX - Nova Scotia health officials reported 618 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and said there was a significant outbreak of the disease at a provincial jail.
Officials said 31 inmates at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S., have tested positive for COVID-19 and that several staff at the facility have also tested positive and are isolating. No one involved in the outbreak is in hospital, they said.
Correctional Services said it was working with Public Health to maintain a safe environment at the jail and that it has taken steps to minimize the spread of the virus. Officials said the jail remains closed to all visitors.
Correctional Services said that as of Wednesday, there were 233 adults in custody at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility and that no positive cases have been identified in the jail's female unit.
The Nova Scotia Health Authority also reported outbreaks at the Halifax Infirmary; Dartmouth General Hospital; Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Center in Halifax; St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S.; and at New Waterford Consolidated Hospital.
Officials said fewer than 10 patients are affected at each facility.
The province has an estimated 5,117 active infections. A total of 34 people are in hospital with the disease, including four patients in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.