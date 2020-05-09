HALIFAX - Another resident of Nova Scotia's largest long-term-care home has fallen victim to COVID-19.
The Northwood facility, which has more than 400 residents, is the site of the province's worst outbreak.
Provincial health officials said Saturday that deaths related to the viral infection had risen to 47, with 41 of those cases reported at Northwood.
Nova Scotia now has 1,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which includes three new cases reported Saturday.
Seven individuals were being treated in hospital, two of them in intensive care — and 743 patients have recovered from the viral infection.
Meanwhile, the three other Atlantic provinces reported no new cases Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2020.
