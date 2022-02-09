HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting five more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus today.
Health officials say the latest deaths involve women ranging in age from 60 to 90.
Officials say there are 91 people in hospital due to the disease, including 16 people in intensive care, after eight patients were admitted to hospital since Tuesday's report and four were discharged.
Another 276 patients who have COVID-19 were either admitted for other reasons or have contracted the disease in hospital.
Officials are also reporting an additional 365 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and estimate there are 3,232 active cases in Nova Scotia.
An outbreak has been reported at the Seaview Manor long-term care facility in Glace Bay, N.S., where officials say six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.
