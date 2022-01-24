HALIFAX - Nova Scotia reported an additional five COVID-19-related deaths today, as well as 15 new hospital admissions due to the disease.
Officials say three of the new deaths were reported in the central zone, while the two others were in the western region.
With the latest deaths, a total of 131 people in the province have died after contracting COVID-19.
Officials say there are 92 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in a designated unit, including 14 people in intensive care.
There are also 119 people who contracted the disease after being admitted to hospital and 93 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at hospital but do not need specialized care for the disease.
Officials also reported a new outbreak of the disease involving three residents at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
