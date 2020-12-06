HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, all of them in the province's central region.
As of today, the province was dealing with 88 active cases, though no one with the virus has been admitted to hospital.
One of the new cases is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and the three others remain under investigation.
Premier Stephen McNeil issued a statement saying he was pleased to see the number of new cases dropping on the weekend, with only six new cases reported on Saturday.
On Friday, the province extended tighter health restrictions in the Halifax region and Hants County until Dec. 16.
Those restrictions, which stop just short of a full lockdown, were introduced Nov. 24 when health officials reported 37 new cases — 35 in the Halifax area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020.
