HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 keeping the total number of confirmed cases at 1,057.
However, health officials say there is one long-term care home in the province with active cases of the virus.
Northwood in Halifax currently has three residents and two staff with active cases.
Five people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, with two of those patients in intensive care.
Officials say 992 people have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.
To date, Nova Scotia has registered 42,861 negative test results and 60 deaths.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020.
