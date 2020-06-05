HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19, keeping the province's total of confirmed cases at 1,058.
The province also reported no new deaths on Friday, keeping that total at 61.
The Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax remains the lone seniors home in the province with active cases of the virus with one resident and one staff member affected.
Three people are currently in hospital, with two of those patients in intensive care.
Health officials say 997 people have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.
The latest figures come as Nova Scotia takes its first tentative steps toward reopening the provincial economy as many businesses are allowed to open for the first time since March.
Bars, restaurants and barbershops, among other businesses, can welcome back customers provided they comply with strict rules.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2020.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. In a previous version, the headlines incorrectly stated there was one new case of the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.