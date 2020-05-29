HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 as the recent trend of a dwindling number of new infections continues.
The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,055 with 978 people having recovered from the virus, while eight people are currently in hospital and three of them are in intensive care.
Health officials say there is one licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.
The Northwood facility in Halifax currently has 10 residents and four staff with active cases.
The province has registered 40,914 negative test results to date and there has been a total of 59 deaths, with 52 having occurred at Northwood.
Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, are expected to provide an update today on further steps to reopen the province's economy.
On Wednesday McNeil announced that most businesses that were required to close under a public health order in late March will be allowed to open next Friday, provided they are ready with a plan that follows public health protocols for physical distancing.
The list of businesses includes bars and restaurant dining rooms, hair salons, barber shops, gyms and yoga studios among others.
Some health providers will also be allowed to reopen, including dentistry, optometry, chiropractic and physiotherapy offices. Veterinary services can also operate along with some unregulated professions, such as massage therapy, podiatry and naturopathy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.