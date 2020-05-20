HALIFAX - Health authorities in Nova Scotia reported one new death linked to COVID-19 and one newly confirmed case of the viral infection on Wednesday.
The latest fatality was reported at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax, which is the scene of the province's worst outbreak.
A total of 57 people in Nova Scotia have died from COVID-19 — 51 of them at Northwood.
As of Thursday, Nova Scotia had 1,045 confirmed cases of the infectious illness, with 956 people recovered.
Unlike most other provinces, Nova Scotia has yet to release its plan to ease health restrictions and begin reopening its economy.
However, parks and trails have been open for several weeks, and on Friday the government introduced a "family bubble" policy, allowing two households to come together without physical distancing.
Public beaches also reopened Saturday, along with outdoor activities like archery, horseback riding, golf, paddling, boating and tennis, with the proviso that social distancing and hygiene be maintained.
Nova Scotia was the last province to report cases of COVID-19, on March 15, and the provincial government declared a state of emergency on March 22.
Earlier this week, Premier Stephen McNeil suggested the province would soon move to relax more restrictions. He offered no details, except to say the province was making progress — but he then said: "We won't stop until the virus has been defeated."
The premier said health officials are conducting consultations with businesses and various sectors of the economy, and he said those talks should be completed by the end of this week.
Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, has said the latest numbers are encouraging and he indicated that some businesses could reopen by early next month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020.
