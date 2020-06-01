HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 1,057.
Health officials say there is one long-term care home in the province with active cases of the virus.
Northwood in Halifax currently has 10 residents and four staff active cases.
Six people are currently in hospital, with two of those patients in intensive care.
To date, Nova Scotia has registered 42,426 negative test results and 60 deaths.
Officials say 984 people have now recovered from the illness.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2020.
