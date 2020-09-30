HALIFAX - Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new case of COVID-19.
The new case in the province's northern health zone was identified on Tuesday and is related to travel outside of Canada.
The public health department says the individual is in self-isolation as required.
The province now has two active cases of the novel coronavirus.
To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,088 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,021 recovered cases, and 65 deaths.
One person is currently in hospital and is in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2020.
