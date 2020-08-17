HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting one new COVID-19 infection.

Health officials said today the case was identified Sunday in the northern health zone and is connected to a case reported last week.

Nova Scotia has reported a total of 1,075 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

No one is currently being treated for the disease in hospital and 1,007 cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Officials say the province has registered 68,638 negative test results.

The province has four active cases of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you