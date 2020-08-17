HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting one new COVID-19 infection.
Health officials said today the case was identified Sunday in the northern health zone and is connected to a case reported last week.
Nova Scotia has reported a total of 1,075 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.
No one is currently being treated for the disease in hospital and 1,007 cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.
Officials say the province has registered 68,638 negative test results.
The province has four active cases of COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.