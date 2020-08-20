HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to six.
Health officials said today the new case was identified Wednesday in the central health zone.
No other details about the case have been released as an investigation continues.
There have been 1,077 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths in Nova Scotia since the pandemic began.
Officials say 1,007 cases are now resolved.
One person is currently in hospital being treated for the disease.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.
