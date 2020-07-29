HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting one new death attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The province said today a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions died several weeks ago in the eastern health zone and authorities only recently confirmed COVID-19 had been a factor in her death.
Officials say she was not a resident of a long-term care home.
Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 today and said it has no active cases of the virus.
Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement his thoughts are with the family of the victim.
Nova Scotia has reported a total of 64 COVID-19 deaths.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020.
