HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting one new COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to five.
Health officials said today the new case is located in the province's northern health zone and is related to a previously reported case.
To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,081 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
No one is currently in hospital being treated for the illness.
Officials say 1,011 cases are now considered resolved.
The province has registered 72,532 negative test results.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2020.
