HALIFAX - Nova Scotia reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as Premier Stephen McNeil also offered hope the province would soon move to relax more restrictions and gradually reopen its economy.
The death at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax — the first since four were reported there Friday — brought the province's total number of deaths from the virus to 56, including 50 in the outbreak at Northwood.
"It is a difficult time at Northwood but we are making progress and we won't stop until the virus has been defeated," McNeil told reporters.
One new case of the virus, a resident at Northwood, was also reported, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 1,044, while 956 people have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.
Officials said two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities still have active cases of COVID-19. Northwood currently has 19 residents and seven staff with active cases, while one other facility has one resident with an active case.
Still, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said the lower case numbers in recent days — including only 10 over the Victoria Day weekend — are encouraging.
"Everything we are doing is working to slow the spread of the virus," said Strang. "It remains that while things are progressing and the picture is encouraging, we need to continue to be vigilant."
Unlike its counterparts in the Atlantic region, Nova Scotia has yet to release a formal plan for the easing of restrictions and the reopening of its economy.
However, parks and trails have been open for several weeks, and on Friday the government announced the loosening of some restrictions and introduced a "family bubble" policy, allowing two immediate family households to come together without physical distancing.
Public beaches also reopened Saturday, along with outdoor activities like archery, horseback riding, golf, paddling, boating and tennis, with the proviso that social distancing and hygiene be maintained.
"In the days and weeks ahead we will be talking about lifting additional restrictions.... A lot depends on what Dr. Strang sees in terms of flattening the curve," said McNeil.
The premier said Strang would complete consultations with businesses and various sectors of the economy by the end of this week.
"In this first step we want to finish the consultation and we want follow-up to make sure businesses are ready. If we get this right we could be ready by early June."
McNeil acknowledged that businesses and the public at large have endured hardship over the course of the COVID-19 lockdown, while also dealing with a series of tragedies including a shooting rampage one month ago that claimed 22 lives.
"We need to honour those whose lives were lost by continuing to be proud Nova Scotians who support one another as we rebuild our communities and our economy," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2020.
