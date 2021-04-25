HALIFAX - Nova Scotia health authorities are reporting a record-breaking 63 new cases of COVID-19.
It’s the highest single-day increase in case numbers the province has recorded since the pandemic first emerged last spring.
The Department of Health says 57 of the new infections are in the province’s central zone, which includes Halifax.
Premier Iain Rankin posted the numbers to Twitter, commending residents for availing themselves of the province’s many opportunities to get tested, particularly in the Halifax region.
There are now 263 active COVID-19 cases in the province, with 115 of those announced this weekend.
Halifax and its surrounding communities have been in a month-long "circuit-breaker" lockdown since Friday morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2021.
