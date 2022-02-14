HALIFAX - Nova Scotia reported seven COVID-19-related deaths Monday as the province entered Phase 1 of a three-step plan to ease pandemic restrictions.
All of the deaths were in the province's western zone and included a man in his 60s, two men and a woman in their 70s, a woman and man in their 80s and a man in his 90s.
Health officials also reported three new hospital admissions and five discharges and said 68 people were receiving treatment for novel coronavirus in a designated hospital unit. That number includes 12 patients in intensive care.
Another 132 people in hospital have the virus after being admitted for another health reason, while 156 people were infected while in hospital.
Officials identified an additional 158 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday and estimated 2,661 active cases in the province.
As part of the gradual rollback of restrictions, the limit for informal gatherings increased to 25 people from 10, while formal events such as weddings, funerals and faith services can still only operate at 50 per cent capacity.
All restrictions for domestic travellers were lifted, while retail businesses and malls were allowed to operate at full capacity with physical distancing and masks required.
Restaurants and bars were allowed to increase capacity to 75 per cent from 50, with physical distancing and a limit of 25 people per table.
Phase 1 is to last about a month, after which gathering limits will be further loosened under Phase 2 before being removed altogether under Phase 3.
Officials said last week that throughout the first two phases, masks will be required in indoor public places and proof of full vaccination will be required for discretionary activities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.
