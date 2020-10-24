HALIFAX - Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three new cases of COVID-19, all of which are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.
Two of the cases reported Saturday are in the province's central zone, where both individuals remain in isolation, as required by provincial health regulations.
The third case is a person from eastern Nova Scotia who was diagnosed while travelling outside the province and has since recovered.
Meanwhile, health officials issued a warning Saturday about potential exposure to COVID-19 on a WestJet flight that travelled from Toronto to Halifax on Oct. 17.
Flight 254 arrived in Halifax after midnight on Oct. 18.
Passengers in Row 1 to Row 5, in seats A, B, C and D, are being asked to call 811 and self-isolate.
As of Friday, Nova Scotia had six active cases of COVID-19, though none of those people has required treatment in hospital.
Nova Scotia has recorded 1,100 positive cases since the pandemic was declared in March, 65 of which have resulted in death.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2020.
