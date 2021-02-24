HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today.
The province has a total of 21 known active infections.
The new cases have been identified in the Halifax area.
One case involves a close contact of a previously reported case, while the other two infections are under investigation.
The province said it had administered 29,237 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, with 11,658 people having received a booster shot.
Officials say one person is in hospital with the disease, in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.
