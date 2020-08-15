HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to three.
The province says the two new cases were identified on Friday and are in the northern zone of the province.
They are in addition to another case in the same region announced one day earlier.
Health authorities say all three cases are travel-related.
In total, the province has reported 1,074 positive cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths attributed to the virus.
Authorities report no one is currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2020.
