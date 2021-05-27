HALIFAX - Nova Scotia granted access to COVID-19 vaccines to residents as young as 12 on Thursday, opening appointments to more than 74,000 people in the 12-to-19 age cohort.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available to anyone 12 and older, while the Moderna vaccine is only open to people 18 and up.
Health officials reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 182 more recoveries. Nova Scotia has 638 active reported cases of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the federal government on Thursday announced an $11.4-million investment for the province's health-care and long-term care facilities.
Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan told reporters the money will fund 39 projects across the province related to increasing the safety of residents, patients and staff.
"The pandemic has shone a light on systemic issues affecting long-term care facilities across the country and it's essential that we protect that health and well-being of our seniors," Jordan said.
Nova Scotia Health Minister Zach Churchill said the province is investing another $2.8 million this year to support the renovations.
