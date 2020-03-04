HALIFAX - Education administrators in Nova Scotia have decided to cancel all school-organized student trips to international destinations until April 30 because of the evolving situation around the novel coronavirus.
Education Minister Zach Churchill says he fully supports the move made Wednesday by the province's regional centres for education.
Churchill says cancelling all trips for the time being is considered a "low-risk approach," and the move was decided after the regional centres consulted with the province's chief medical officer of health.
The minister says the idea to prohibit travel, even to areas of the world that are not currently deemed a high risk, is to minimize the overall risk of moving through international airports.
Churchill says because the situation with the novel coronavirus is fluid, the ban will be reviewed once it expires.
He says school principals are in the process of informing families about the decision.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.
