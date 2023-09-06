HALIFAX - Bruce Guthro, a legendary singer-songwriter from Cape Breton, has died.
Guthro's friend and colleague Dave Gunning confirmed Guthro died Tuesday at the age of 62.
Guthro was lead vocalist for the Scottish Celtic rock band Runrig from 1998 until 2018, and also pursued a successful solo career in Nova Scotia, earning several East Coast Music Awards.
In July, Guthro posted to social media that he would be taking a break from performing due to health concerns.
Pete Wishart, a Scottish member of the U.K. Parliament and Guthro's former bandmate, described him online as "an exceptional singer, musician and songwriter taken far too soon."
Tributes to the singer-songwriter poured in on social media.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.
