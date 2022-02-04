HALIFAX - Nova Scotia reported one more death related to COVID-19 Friday, as officials announced they would ease restrictions for sports practices and arts rehearsals beginning next week.
Health officials said a man in his 70s died in the Halifax area. There have been 12 COVID-19 deaths reported in the province over the last four days.
Meanwhile, the province announced that up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors will be able to participate in sports practices and arts-related rehearsals starting Monday. Spectators are still not permitted for either activity. The previous limits had been 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
"Being cautious has served us well throughout the pandemic and we're continuing that approach as we develop plans to gradually ease restrictions," Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said in a news release. "We're taking this initial step because we recognize the physical and mental health benefits of having full sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances."
All other restrictions put in place in mid-December to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus are to remain until Feb. 14. They include indoor and outdoor informal gathering limits of 10 people and 50 per cent capacity limits for bars and restaurants, where social distancing and masks are required.
Health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 hospital admissions Friday, bringing the total number of patients who are being treated for the disease to 364. Fifteen of those patients are in intensive care.
An additional 594 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were also reported. Officials estimate there are 3,769 active cases in Nova Scotia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.
