HALIFAX - Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin says his province will open to travellers from Newfoundland and Labrador beginning Wednesday.
Rankin told reporters today travellers to Nova Scotia will not have to isolate for two weeks and Nova Scotians returning home from the neighbouring province won't have to isolate either.
The premier opened his province to New Brunswick travellers last month but says health officials are concerned about a recent rise in cases in the Edmundston, N.B., region and will reverse course if necessary.
He says the plan remains to reopen the Atlantic travel bubble by April 19 if the situation in the region remains stable.
Meanwhile, chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang says the province is taking a second look at its rules for vaccinated rotational workers who are required to complete two weeks of modified quarantine when they return home.
Strang says his province is expecting further information later this week on whether vaccines limit asymptomatic transmission of the novel coronavirus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.