FREDERICTON - Public Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
The new case involves a temporary foreign worker in their 20s in the Moncton region who has been self-isolating.
Chief medical health officer Dr. Jennifer Russell says following self-isolation protocols significantly reduces the risk to the public and helps prevent outbreaks.
The latest case comes as Premier Blaine Higgs considers relaxing entry restrictions for Quebecers who live near the New Brunswick border.
The total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 168, and 163 of them have recovered.
There have been two deaths, and there are three active cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.
