HALIFAX - The Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has reached all four Atlantic provinces, after Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday confirmed its first case of the mutation believed to be more infectious than Delta.
But unlike the other three provinces, Newfoundland and Labrador health officials did not make a link between its case of Omicron and the COVID-19 outbreak at a university in Nova Scotia.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, told reporters the source of the infection has been linked to travel within Canada, adding that the Omicron variant spreads much faster than the Delta mutation.
"It spreads more easily from person to person," Fitzgerald said. "While Delta is still the predominant strain in Canada, it is likely only a matter of time before Omicron replaces it."
Noting that COVID-19 cases are climbing once again across the country, Fitzgerald said that anyone returning from post-secondary institutions outside the province must have a PCR test upon arrival or self-isolate for two weeks. In the coming days, the province will begin providing all arriving travellers with a package of take-home rapid test kits, she added.
Fitzgerald said 13 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the province since Monday. Officials have also identified eight presumptive positive cases, which she said will be verified with further testing.
Officials said the first case of Omicron in Newfoundland and Labrador has been identified in the Eastern Health region and that it involves a person who has been isolating since their return. Omicron cases in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have both been tied to an early December outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.
In Nova Scotia on Wednesday, officials reported 178 new COVID-19 cases and said six people were hospitalized with the disease, including two patients in intensive care. On Tuesday, the Health Department linked 344 positive cases to the university outbreak, which has resulted in tightened public health measures that will go into effect Friday. Restrictions include new indoor and outdoor gathering limits.
Nova Scotia officials also announced Wednesday that most public school students will start their holiday break after classes end on Friday. The move came after officials announced last week that the holiday break would be extended by two days to Jan. 6.
Meanwhile, the Halifax Mooseheads said Wednesday they were sticking to their plan to advance one of their home games to avoid the new cap on gathering limits imposed by the province. Team spokesman Scott MacIntosh said in an email the home game scheduled for Friday at the Scotiabank Centre would instead be played on Thursday. A game set for Wednesday night would also take place, he added.
Premier Tim Houston on Tuesday criticized the decision by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team. Houston said he gave advance notice about Friday's new gathering limits to allow people to prepare, not to "get in front of the changes."
Starting Friday, organized gatherings such as sports and cultural events will be capped at 50 per cent capacity, to a maximum of 150 people indoors. Private indoor gatherings will be limited to 20 people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021.
— With files from Sarah Smellie in St. John's.
