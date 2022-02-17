FREDERICTON - Another person has died from COVID-19 in New Brunswick as hospitalizations in the province continue to fall.
The latest death involves a person in their 70s in the Miramichi region.
There have now been 297 COVID-19-related deaths in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.
Provincial health data shows there are 79 people hospitalized — down 10 from Wednesday.
That includes nine people in intensive care and five people on ventilators.
There are 362 health-care employees who are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.
