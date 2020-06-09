FREDERICTON - Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case of COVID-19.
The new case is a person in their 20s in the Moncton region, and the infection is related to travel.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 147, including one death and 121 recoveries.
The number of active cases is 25 — nearly all of them in an outbreak in the Campbellton area in the north of the province.
Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.
All areas of New Brunswick except the Campbellton area, known as Zone 5, are currently in the "yellow" level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2020.
