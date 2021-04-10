FREDERICTON - An ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 in northwestern New Brunswick has prompted health officials to place the region under full lockdown as of midnight.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says the move is necessary after 15 of 19 new cases announced today were identified in the Edmundston-Grand Falls area.
Russell also announced one new COVID-19 related death — a person in their 70s in the Edmundston area.
She says the other cases include two in the Fredericton area, one in the Moncton region and one in the Saint John area.
The province currently has 149 active infections, and Russell says it must now be assumed that all new cases in New Brunswick are caused by one of the variants that are driving case counts in many parts of the country.
Under the lockdown, people in the Edmundston region must stay home in order to limit contact with others in the community.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2021.
