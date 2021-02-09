CHARLOTTETOWN - The chief medical health officer in Prince Edward Island says she hopes the Atlantic travel bubble could reopen as early as April 1.
Dr. Heather Morrison said today the final decision rests with the region's premiers, adding that a jump in COVID-19 cases could halt plans to reopen provincial boundaries.
Low case numbers last summer led to the travel bubble, permitting Atlantic residents to enter into the region's four provinces without having to isolate for two weeks.
Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
Morrison says it involves a man in his 30s who tested positive in another province where he is isolating.
There are four active reported cases of COVID-19 on the Island.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.
