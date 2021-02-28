CHARLOTTETOWN - Prince Edward Island is entering a 72-hour lockdown starting at midnight as the province struggles to contain an outbreak of COVID-19.
The short-term public health order was announced this afternoon as officials reported five new infections of the disease, for a total of 17 cases in the past five days.
The new infections include two males, both in their 20s, and three females, two in their 20s and one in her 50s.
Health officials have identified two clusters of COVID-19 in the cities of Summerside and Charlottetown, and say it’s possible the island has community spread of the virus as many infections cannot be linked to travel.
Premier Dennis King says he'd rather go "harder and stronger" with public health restrictions now – giving health officials a chance to get caught up on contact tracing and testing – than wait for the outbreak to worsen.
The three-day lockdown requires residents to stay home as much as possible and will close all kindergarten to Grade 12 schools, with post-secondary education moving online only.
This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedFeb. 28, 2021.
