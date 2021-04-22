CHARLOTTETOWN - Prince Edward Island says it will receive double the number it expected of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in May and June.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison says the extra 47,430 doses will mean more people will get their first doses sooner and others won't have to wait as long for booster shots.
She says health officials expect to be able to offer everyone a booster shot no later than 12 weeks after their first dose.
Starting next week, people in their 40s can begin booking vaccination appointments on the Island.
Morrison is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today, involving a person who arrived in the province from outside Atlantic Canada.
There are now 12 active reported cases in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2021.
