CHARLOTTETOWN - Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 that she says is connected to a recent cluster of cases on the Island.
Dr. Heather Morrison said today the latest case involves a person identified by tracing the contacts of a group of four people who had tested positive over the weekend.
Morrison says the man, in his 20's, originally tested negative.
He developed mild symptoms Wednesday, however, and results of another test came back positive.
Morrison says there are now six active cases on the Island, which has had a total of 33 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
One of the cases in the current cluster involves a woman who works at a seniors' residence in Charlottetown, but all staff, residents and visitors to the facility have so far tested negative.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020.
