CHARLOTTETOWN - Prince Edward Island’s top public doctor is recommending a shorter interval between COVID-19 vaccines in anticipation of a fourth wave of infections, as Newfoundland and Labrador's mask mandate comes to an end.
Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief medical officer, recommended Tuesday that residents wait six weeks between first and second doses, rather than the originally recommended eight weeks.
“It has to do with the increasing number of cases in the region and the country, (and) the prediction of a fourth wave which is likely going to happen this fall," Morrison told reporters. "We have good availability of vaccine in the province, and we certainly want individuals to get their second dose a little bit earlier, and to be protected sooner."
There were 76 new COVID-19 infections reported across Atlantic Canada in the last week, and 101 active reported infections in the region as of Tuesday, she said, adding that in the rest of the country, case numbers jumped by 51 per cent in the last week compared with the previous week.
Since vaccines became widely available in mid-December, 90 per cent of new cases logged across the country were among people who weren't yet fully immunized, Morrison said. "Less than one per cent -- actually 0.5 per cent of the cases -- are people who are fully vaccinated," she added. "These numbers really confirm that being fully immunized does protect people against COVID-19 and that vaccines are working."
Prince Edward Island health officials reported two new cases on the Island Tuesday, both linked to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. As of Saturday, 65 per cent of residents aged 12 and over were fully vaccinated.
Despite similar warnings of an impending fourth wave from Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health last Friday, the province's pandemic-related mask mandate officially ended at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald took to Twitter on Monday to remind residents that even though masks are no longer legally required, they are still strongly recommended.
Labrador's Inuit government is also encouraging residents to keep their masks on. The Nunatsiavut government send a press release Monday afternoon urging its employees and beneficiaries to stay covered up.
"COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant are increasing in other areas of Canada, and other respiratory viruses are expected to cause increased illness in the fall," the release said. Newfoundland and Labrador did not report COVID-19 case numbers Tuesday, but government data shows 62 per cent of residents aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.
Case numbers in Moncton, N.B., continue to climb with health officials reporting eight new cases in the city and its surrounding areas Tuesday. Public health did not immediately provide an age breakdown for the infections, but the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, has said the growing cluster in the Moncton region is largely affecting people under 40 who aren't fully vaccinated.
There are 64 active reported COVID-19 cases in the province, and nearly 70 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and over are fully immunized.
Nova Scotia reported a single new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, and officials said the infection is related to travel. There are 17 active reported infections in the province, including one person hospitalized in an intensive care unit. Government data shows more than 67 per cent of the entire population has now received two doses of vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.