CHARLOTTETOWN - Low COVID-19 transmission, high testing capacity and a declining number of new cases in Prince Edward Island are allowing the province to ease restrictions, chief medical officer Dr. Heather Morrison said Tuesday.
Effective immediately, private gatherings are limited to 50 people, up from 20, Morrison told reporters. The government is also dropping restrictions around capacity and distancing for organized events that require proof of vaccination, she added.
"The downward trend of cases in Canada and the Atlantic region is encouraging," Morrison said. "The easing of some measures is a positive sign that we are able to move in the right direction.
"We are moving toward the light at the end of the tunnel."
The province's proof-of-vaccination application for smartphones is expected to launch in the coming days, Morrison said.
Prince Edward Island has four active reported cases of COVID-19 and has reported a total of 319 infections since the onset of the pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
